Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,342 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,000. Amazon.com makes up about 1.7% of Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dohj LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,120,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $472,980,000 after buying an additional 32,781 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,526,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $172,544,000 after buying an additional 15,640 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. New Street Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.72.
Insider Transactions at Amazon.com
Amazon.com Stock Up 4.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $100.04 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of -373.27, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.25.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
See Also
