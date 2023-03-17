Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,747,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 608,662 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $241,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 193.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17,085.7% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

KDP stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $41.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.21%.

Several analysts have issued reports on KDP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson acquired 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.55 per share, with a total value of $794,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 62,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,776.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson bought 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.55 per share, for a total transaction of $794,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 62,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,776.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $4,503,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,303,186 shares in the company, valued at $119,013,791.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 74,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,558 and sold 30,127,700 shares valued at $1,037,197,872. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

