Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Raised by AWM Capital LLC

AWM Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,464.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,922 shares during the quarter. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gould Capital LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3,053.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 212,637 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,406,000 after buying an additional 205,894 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,950.8% in the 3rd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 7,764 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,073.4% during the 3rd quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 12,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Insider Activity

Alphabet Stock Performance

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,245 shares of company stock worth $7,174,078. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $101.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $144.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

