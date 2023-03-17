Weiss Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 97,190 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 97,190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,432,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 42.8% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,993,000 after purchasing an additional 89,865 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 35.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its position in Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 151,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,978,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

Apple Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $155.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $179.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.13 and its 200 day moving average is $145.45.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

