Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,551 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,519.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,054,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after buying an additional 2,712,886 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after buying an additional 1,832,388 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Walmart by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after buying an additional 1,685,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Walmart by 34.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after buying an additional 1,340,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

WMT opened at $138.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $372.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,077,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.08, for a total value of $148,740,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,481,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,829,167,548. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,550,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $214,271,385.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 257,930,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,648,628,721.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,077,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.08, for a total value of $148,740,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,481,225 shares in the company, valued at $35,829,167,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,830,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,798,478. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a $168.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim set a $165.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.