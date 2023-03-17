Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) CFO Buys $35,200.00 in Stock

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) CFO Dennis E. Gibney purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 137,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,313.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Columbia Financial Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of CLBK opened at $18.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $22.86.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $95.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.60 million. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 8.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Columbia Financial by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Columbia Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,678,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Columbia Financial by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

