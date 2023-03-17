Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) CFO Buys $35,200.00 in Stock

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) CFO Dennis E. Gibney purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 137,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,313.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Columbia Financial Trading Up 4.2 %
Shares of CLBK opened at $18.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $22.86.
Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $95.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.60 million. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 8.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Financial
Columbia Financial Company Profile
Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.
Read More
