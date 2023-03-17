Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Trading Down 8.9% Following Weak Earnings

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8.9% during trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.46. 1,350,603 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 1,500,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.25). Proterra had a negative return on equity of 32.62% and a negative net margin of 67.87%. The firm had revenue of $80.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Proterra from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Proterra currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.07.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Proterra

In other Proterra news, CEO Gareth T. Joyce sold 22,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $112,895.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,912.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Karina F. Padilla sold 9,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $46,625.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,164.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Gareth T. Joyce sold 22,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $112,895.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,912.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Proterra by 229.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,920,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,242,000 after acquiring an additional 11,780,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Proterra by 179.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,498,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,602 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Proterra by 403.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,929,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,952,000 after buying an additional 1,546,312 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Proterra during the first quarter worth about $11,478,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Proterra by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,250,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,443,000 after purchasing an additional 614,858 shares in the last quarter. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Proterra Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.18.

About Proterra

(Get Rating)

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

