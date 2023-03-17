Short Interest in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Rises By 9.0%

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 715,100 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the February 13th total of 655,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. Horizon Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $20.65. The stock has a market cap of $510.14 million, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.91%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $472,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 27.5% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 14,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 90.6% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 9,097 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 11.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

