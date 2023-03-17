Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,560,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the February 13th total of 7,840,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have commented on AUY shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Yamana Gold Price Performance
Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98.
Yamana Gold Company Profile
Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
