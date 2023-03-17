Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,560,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the February 13th total of 7,840,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on AUY shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold Price Performance

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.