CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the February 13th total of 1,300,000 shares. Approximately 12.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 179,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on CompoSecure in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on CompoSecure in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Insider Activity at CompoSecure

In related news, major shareholder Donald G. Basile sold 21,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $106,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,729,814 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,649,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CompoSecure news, major shareholder Donald G. Basile sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,778,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,134,476.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,473,354 shares of company stock valued at $13,941,593. 23.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CompoSecure

CompoSecure Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CompoSecure by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CompoSecure by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Tikvah Management LLC boosted its holdings in CompoSecure by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 904,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CompoSecure by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in CompoSecure during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CompoSecure stock opened at $6.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average of $5.50. CompoSecure has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.83.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

Featured Stories

