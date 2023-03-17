Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $79.77

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $79.77 and last traded at $79.84, with a volume of 603123 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WMS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.60.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.13.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.05). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 50.65%. The business had revenue of $655.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.65%.

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total value of $1,973,278.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,503.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

