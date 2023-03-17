General Partner Inc. Buys Shares of 311 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Dollar General by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 769,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,512,000 after acquiring an additional 29,976 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dollar General Price Performance

DG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dollar General from $276.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.25.

Shares of DG opened at $212.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.20 and a 200-day moving average of $239.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 38.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

