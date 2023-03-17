General Partner Inc. Acquires New Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 292 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,836,349 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,449,047,000 after acquiring an additional 181,628 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,397 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $862,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,169 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,591,247 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $303,594,000 after purchasing an additional 27,792 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Illumina by 74.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,574,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $300,391,000 after purchasing an additional 671,462 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its stake in Illumina by 1.1% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,379,847 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $254,389,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $224.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $371.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ILMN. Argus cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen cut their price target on Illumina from $350.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Illumina from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.40.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,773.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $105,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,098,053.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,837 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

