Optimum Investment Advisors Trims Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 5.0% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 3.4% during the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 19.3% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.1% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 5.0% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.25.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 2.1 %

VMC stock opened at $166.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $137.54 and a 52 week high of $197.76.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

