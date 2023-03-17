General Partner Inc. Makes New $79,000 Investment in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 16.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 39.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after buying an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 15.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after buying an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 10.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $345.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $218.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.38.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $265.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $311.88.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

