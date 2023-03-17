General Partner Inc. Invests $79,000 in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 57 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 43.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 106.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 79,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $119,630,000 after buying an additional 41,020 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.5% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,080.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,844.79.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total transaction of $1,523,533.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,892,977.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,128,219.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total value of $1,523,533.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $35,892,977.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,404 shares of company stock valued at $15,317,901 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,625.14 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,754.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,567.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,540.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 50.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.38 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

