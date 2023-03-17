AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Trading 3.5% Higher

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) traded up 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.25 and last traded at $13.22. 1,089,784 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 3,053,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.77.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group lowered AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lowered AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AppLovin from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.12.
AppLovin Stock Up 1.3 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.
Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 112,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.
AppLovin Company Profile
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AppLovin (APP)
- Jabil Inc.: Blue Chip Tech Stock Pulls Back To Buy Zone
- Should You Bring The Luck Of The Irish To Your Investmets?
- The Big Banks Join Forces to Save First Republic Bank
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.