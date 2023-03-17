AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Trading 3.5% Higher

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) traded up 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.25 and last traded at $13.22. 1,089,784 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 3,053,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group lowered AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lowered AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AppLovin from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.12.

AppLovin Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 65,155 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $897,835.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,564,539 shares in the company, valued at $21,559,347.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 65,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $873,889.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 848,054 shares in the company, valued at $11,372,404.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 65,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $897,835.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,564,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,559,347.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,322 shares of company stock worth $2,140,975. 12.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 112,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

