Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Trading 4.8% Higher

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.67 and last traded at $7.67. 140,465 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 293,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Expensify from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Expensify from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Expensify in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Expensify in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.11.

Expensify Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Insider Transactions at Expensify

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $43.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.35 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 29.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,412,003 shares in the company, valued at $28,251,384.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,412,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,251,384.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Vidal sold 5,000 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $44,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,792 shares in the company, valued at $832,344.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock worth $1,108,750 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Expensify

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXFY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Expensify by 117.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Expensify during the third quarter worth $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Expensify by 137.6% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Expensify during the third quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Featured Stories

