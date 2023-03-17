Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Shares Down 8.6%

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) shares were down 8.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.20 and last traded at $13.26. Approximately 882,920 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,090,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ERF shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERF. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the second quarter valued at about $38,716,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 60.5% during the third quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,108,144 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $72,332,000 after buying an additional 1,925,908 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 74.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,986,433 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,906,000 after buying an additional 1,271,801 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 80.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,749,761 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,359,000 after buying an additional 1,223,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 2,503.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144,173 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after buying an additional 1,100,227 shares during the last quarter. 53.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The firm holds interests in North Dakota, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.