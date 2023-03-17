Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Stock Price Down 8.9% Following Weak Earnings

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8.9% on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.46. Approximately 1,350,603 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,500,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.25). Proterra had a negative net margin of 67.87% and a negative return on equity of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $80.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Proterra from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.07.

Insider Activity at Proterra

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Proterra

In related news, CEO Gareth T. Joyce sold 22,534 shares of Proterra stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $112,895.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,912.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Proterra news, CFO Karina F. Padilla sold 9,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $46,625.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,164.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Gareth T. Joyce sold 22,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $112,895.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,912.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTRA. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Proterra by 198.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 49,332 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Proterra by 266.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 116,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 84,660 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Proterra by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,125,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,508,000 after buying an additional 94,298 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Proterra by 229.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,920,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Proterra in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $262.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 6.32.

About Proterra

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

