Richard A. Cross Sells 5,516 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) SVP Richard A. Cross sold 5,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $34,916.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 395,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,426.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ALHC stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALHC. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 7.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALHC shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Alignment Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Alignment Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

