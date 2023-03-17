Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $320.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.88 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 57.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $136.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.42. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of $109.70 and a one year high of $169.32. The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 32.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FNV has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,378,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth about $33,842,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $796,979,000 after buying an additional 192,144 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,384,000 after buying an additional 151,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 27.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 409,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,237,000 after buying an additional 88,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.