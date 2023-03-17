Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports.

Kinnate Biopharma Trading Up 16.9 %

Shares of KNTE opened at $5.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $241.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.20. Kinnate Biopharma has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.24.

Get Kinnate Biopharma alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Kinnate Biopharma from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Kinnate Biopharma from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Institutional Trading of Kinnate Biopharma

About Kinnate Biopharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 263.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $123,000. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnate Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.