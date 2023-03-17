Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports.
Kinnate Biopharma Trading Up 16.9 %
Shares of KNTE opened at $5.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $241.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.20. Kinnate Biopharma has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.24.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Kinnate Biopharma from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Kinnate Biopharma from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.
Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.
