Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07, Yahoo Finance reports. Five Below had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Five Below Stock Down 1.4 %

FIVE stock opened at $195.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. Five Below has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $212.56.

Get Five Below alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Five Below

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $718,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $733,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 184,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after purchasing an additional 19,203 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 950,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,064,000 after purchasing an additional 86,255 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.