iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 61,227.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 48,982 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $5,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $98.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $91.24 and a 1 year high of $110.91.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

