Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 1,022 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

IUSG stock opened at $85.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.06 and its 200-day moving average is $84.67. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $76.95 and a twelve month high of $108.72.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.