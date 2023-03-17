Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 58.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth about $202,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $26.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.49. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $28.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 89.75% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 64,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $1,793,187.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,836.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BLMN shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

