Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.31-0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.06). The company issued revenue guidance of $943-948 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $956.89 million. Smartsheet also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.31-$0.38 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.89.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $46.30 on Friday. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $58.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.06 and its 200-day moving average is $37.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.72 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $98,767.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,535 shares in the company, valued at $424,021.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 202.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

