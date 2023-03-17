Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases New Shares in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Valaris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Valaris by 80.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Valaris by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Valaris by 745.9% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

VAL stock opened at $61.86 on Friday. Valaris Limited has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.84.

In related news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 158,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $12,117,898.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,254,190 shares in the company, valued at $706,927,574.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valaris in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Valaris from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Valaris from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Valaris in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

