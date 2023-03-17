Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 1,230 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.8% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 3,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $496.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.47.

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total transaction of $499,295.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,095.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total value of $1,029,053.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total transaction of $499,295.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,095.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,016 shares of company stock valued at $28,805,543 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $442.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $601.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $437.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

