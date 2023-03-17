Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 446 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 2,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Eaton by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 3,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Eaton by 8.8% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN stock opened at $164.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.29 and a 200 day moving average of $155.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $178.75.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 55.94%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total transaction of $908,358.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,320,608.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.