Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 78 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 537.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN opened at $749.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $81.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $746.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $727.58. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $800.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $23.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total value of $4,111,845.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,522.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $795,359.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,413. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total transaction of $4,111,845.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,522.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,273 shares of company stock worth $21,189,979 over the last ninety days. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $787.00 to $806.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $770.00 to $834.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $815.38.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

