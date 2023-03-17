Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 5,530 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,530 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth about $77,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Mill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 295.2% in the second quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 89.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $87.52 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $75.71 and a 12-month high of $102.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.52 and a 200-day moving average of $88.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

