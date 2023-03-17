Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 12,089 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,089 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FITB. StockNews.com raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.90.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ FITB opened at $26.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $48.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.29%.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $75,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,738.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $75,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,901,738.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,293.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Stories

