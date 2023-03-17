Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $3.58 Million Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 67,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 63,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF opened at $30.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.87. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $29.63 and a 1-year high of $36.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

