Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,001,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 122,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,131,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $155.29 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $181.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.65 and a 200-day moving average of $161.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

