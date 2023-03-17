Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 478 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,534 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 103.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,544,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,005,561,000 after buying an additional 2,312,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,647,825,000 after purchasing an additional 952,906 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 31.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,273,000 after purchasing an additional 337,999 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $59,754,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 890.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,171,000 after purchasing an additional 212,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE GD opened at $220.05 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $207.42 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $232.14 and a 200 day moving average of $236.91.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

