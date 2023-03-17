Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Lowers Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,221 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.5 %
BBIN opened at $51.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.89.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Profile
