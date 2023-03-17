Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Lowers Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,221 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

BBIN opened at $51.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.