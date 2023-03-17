Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 950 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $5,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, City State Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 79.4% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $242.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.38. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $213.73 and a 1-year high of $317.67.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

