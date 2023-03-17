JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Holdings Cut by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,872 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance
JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $47.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.48.
JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile
