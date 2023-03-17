JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Holdings Cut by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,872 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $47.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.48.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.