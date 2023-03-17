Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $26.73 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,408 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $26,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $127,592,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.4 %

UNH stock opened at $472.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $449.70 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $483.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $511.20. The company has a market cap of $440.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.15%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

