Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s 6th Largest Position

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 2.0% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $48,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 127.3% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Chevron by 275.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 15.5% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $154.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

