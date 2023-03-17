Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $9.51 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 94.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,463,672,000 after buying an additional 19,230,872 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,573,746,000 after acquiring an additional 17,521,080 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,505.5% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,730,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $833,291,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124,095 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,253,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,144,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131,617 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $101.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $77.07 and a 52-week high of $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

