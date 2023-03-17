Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $16,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,349,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816,470 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,334 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 48,148.9% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,214,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,412,000 after buying an additional 4,205,325 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,582,000 after buying an additional 3,511,900 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,134,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,302,459,000 after buying an additional 3,081,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $107.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $272.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.06 and a 52 week high of $115.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.03.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.