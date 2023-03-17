Windward Capital Management Co. CA Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 58,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,506,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 198,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 24,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $1,232,000. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.
JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.78.
Shares of JPM opened at $130.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $144.34. The firm has a market cap of $384.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.
