Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 3.1% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $107.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $272.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.40 and its 200-day moving average is $102.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.06 and a 1-year high of $115.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

