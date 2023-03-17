Martin Capital Partners LLC Purchases 42 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 2.0% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Raymond James downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.68.

NYSE UNH opened at $472.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $483.67 and its 200-day moving average is $511.20. The firm has a market cap of $440.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $449.70 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

