Optimum Investment Advisors Trims Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Ross Stores were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,345,041.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ross Stores Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on ROST. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Ross Stores to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.59.

ROST opened at $103.24 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $122.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.46. The company has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

Ross Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.