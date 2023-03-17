HBW Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 173.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,658 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XYLD. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 86,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 14,601 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at $273,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at $360,000.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XYLD opened at $40.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.12. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $37.28 and a 52-week high of $49.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.73.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.