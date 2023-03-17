Optimum Investment Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADM. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $76.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.43 and a 200 day moving average of $87.71. The company has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $70.02 and a 12-month high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

